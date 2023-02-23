Home World Udinese – Acerbi speaks: “We risked losing on Saturday night”
Udinese – Acerbi speaks: "We risked losing on Saturday night"

Udinese continues to work in view of the next meetings. In the meantime, defender Acerbi also had his say about the previous match

Udinese has already begun its work in view of the next league matches. The match on Sunday afternoon at 6 pm will truly be a fundamental crossroads for this season and above all for a team that has a great desire to make a difference. Seventh place has begun to drift away in a worrying way and as a result we need to do our best to be able to return to those levels in order to crown a real dream. What Udinese lacks is certainly not performance considering that Sottil’s team play good football. At the moment the only sin is finalization, there are many missed opportunities by the Juventus team in this last period. In the meantime, the defender also gave his opinion on Saturday night’s match Francesco Acerbi.

“We had a good first half against Udinese. In the second we boarded too much and we might as well have lost the match. We need to have more balance, but it’s a matter of generosity”. Harsh words from the former Biancoceleste defender towards his teammates who need to find a balance in view of this season finale. At the same time, however, always the affirmations they can do nothing but validate the performance in San Siro by the Friuli Venezia Giulia company.

The next matches

Udinese, as previously mentioned, will no longer be able to make mistakes and need a real shock against Spice. A meeting that will be fundamental from all points of view and consequently we expect a test like the one at San Siro, but with a little more precision in front of goal (the only thing Sottil's men have been missing in recent months).

February 22 – 10:48

© breaking latest news

