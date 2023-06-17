Udinese – After Arslan’s farewell, there’s a hunt for his replacement / The review

Udinese is entrance in the middle of the negotiations anticipating the official opening of the market. Andrea Sottil’s team is working hard to close certain deals that are starting to give the team a backbone for next season. It certainly won’t be easy to set up a top-level team.

At the moment most of the players with their contracts expiring are refusing to continue their journey in Friuli Venezia Giulia. This does not inspire confidence in view of the decision still to be made by the captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the first substitutes put under observation <<