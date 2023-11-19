Home » Udinese – After the equalizer with a goal, Aké’s words: “We need trust”
Udinese – After the equalizer with a goal, Aké's words: "We need trust"

Udinese – After the equalizer with a goal, Aké’s words: “We need trust”

The midfielder spoke in view of the next championship match. Here are Marley Aké’s statements: “We need trust”

Marley Aké continues to work in view of the resumption of the championship. Udineseby Gabriele Cioffi took to the field last night for a decidedly important match against Istria. Don’t miss all the statements from the midfield fifth at the end of the ninety minutes of play against the Croatian team.

Today’s match was important for those who don’t play, we worked hard this week. We don’t give up, we need to gain confidence and feel 100% part of the group”. Important statements also from those who did not find much space during these first championship matches and hope to do so from now on.

