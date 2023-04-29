Udinese – After the storm, the calm always comes / The review

11
Udinese played one of the worst games of his league until today. Andrea Sottil’s team suffered a lot from the opponents’ game and in fact from the first minutes they risked going under with the score. As the minutes went by, the team took up space on the pitch, but it wasn’t enough.
Surely having to take the field with so many players in the stands is never easy. Yesterday afternoon also the Portuguese striker Beto had to raise the white flag and this left a huge void within the team managed by president Pozzo. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<
© breaking latest news