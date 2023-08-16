Udinese – After three weeks the Lazar Samardzic / The day deal is off

Lazar Samardzic will no longer be a black and blue footballer, indeed he will most likely remain in Udine for yet another season: the day

The news of the day is undoubtedly the one that concerns the farewell of the negotiation between the neroazzurri and bianconeri for Lazar Samardzic. A deal that was already closed and which anticipated a possible farewell in view of the next season of a big player from the black and blues. Unfortunately the commissions between the father and the company were never agreed and from that moment on there was a real continuous push and pull. After more than a week of hesitations, the ok has arrived from all of the entourage of the son of Mladen Samardzicbut for the Milanese company it was too late.

For Udinese, an agreement that would have brought in the coffers the beauty of 16 million euros plus four for the loan and four easily accessible bonuses is missing. In addition to 24 million was also included in the contract of Giovanni Fabbian on free loan with the right to buy for four million and a counter-buy that can be exercised by the neroazzurri for more than ten. In the end, all the people involved in this tarantella are lost, which lasted far too long. Suffice it to say that Udinese played the entire pre-season without one of their most important midfielders. The neroazzurri have lost what would have been a potential starter in the future. The footballer missed the most important pass of his entire young career.

The next steps

Now the club is likely to decide to Samardzic reintegration and play him during the season. Only in this way will he be able to show off and above all make people forget everything that has happened in this last period. As a result, the deal concerning Giovanni Fabbian will most likely be missed since there will no longer be a free slot in the middle of the field.

August 16th – 4.28pm

