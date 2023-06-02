Udinese | Ag. Pereyra: “I don’t exclude that he could stay. Udine is his home”

Federico Pastorello spoke about the future of his client between the will to play in European competitions and to stay

The captain of Udinese Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra his contract will expire at the end of this season. A situation that the company directed by the Pozzo family is trying in every way to fix. To date, there is no great news about his future, given that since the player’s entourage opened for renewal, no one has been able to take steps forward. Since Tucu’s arrival, he has written some wonderful pages over the last three seasons, but now there seems to be a stalemate and the situation is not in favor of the Friulian team.

In the last few hours, however, Federico PastorelloRoberto Pereyra’s agent, spoke about the future of his customer to the microphones of Tmw. “The contract is about to expire, there is an open dialogue with Udinese. The boy is part of the Pozzo family because in addition to Udinese, after Juventus, he was also at Watford. He’s at homebut it was very clear”.

Agent's words — The agent then concluded: "He's feeling very comfortable in Udine, when there should be an important opportunity, also given his age, to return to a certain level in European competitions, he might consider it. Dialogue with Udinese it is absolutely open, I don't rule out that he can stay".

