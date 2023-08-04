Udinese-Al Rayyan 0-0 / LIVE commentary: Beto’s goal cancelled

The bianconeri will take the field in a few minutes for the last match of their pre-season against Al Rayyan. Here is the LIVE commentary

Today we take to the field for the last match of the black and white pre-season. On the other side of the field there will be top-level opponents such as the Qataris of Al Rayyan. The gulf club has invested a lot in recent years and their offensive trident proves it, given that they will take the field with Boufal, Dos Santos and Rodrigo (ex Valencia and Leeds among many). Let’s not waste even a moment and start immediately with the LIVE commentary:

The first half

1′ – The referee blows the whistle for kick-off

5′ – Hassane Kamara hits the crossbar with a cross.

15′ – Beto scores the opening goal, but the referee disallows the goal due to a foul by the Portuguese center forward on the defender.

