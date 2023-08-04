Home » Udinese-Al Rayyan 0-0 / LIVE commentary: Beto’s goal cancelled
World

Udinese-Al Rayyan 0-0 / LIVE commentary: Beto’s goal cancelled

by admin
Udinese-Al Rayyan 0-0 / LIVE commentary: Beto’s goal cancelled

The bianconeri will take the field in a few minutes for the last match of their pre-season against Al Rayyan. Here is the LIVE commentary

Today we take to the field for the last match of the black and white pre-season. On the other side of the field there will be top-level opponents such as the Qataris of Al Rayyan. The gulf club has invested a lot in recent years and their offensive trident proves it, given that they will take the field with Boufal, Dos Santos and Rodrigo (ex Valencia and Leeds among many). Let’s not waste even a moment and start immediately with the LIVE commentary:

The first half

1′ – The referee blows the whistle for kick-off

5′ – Hassane Kamara hits the crossbar with a cross.

15′ – Beto scores the opening goal, but the referee disallows the goal due to a foul by the Portuguese center forward on the defender.

August 4, 2023 (change August 4, 2023 | 21:01)

© breaking latest news

See also  Omicron, Biden runs for cover: 500 million free tests, 1000 military doctors in hospitals

You may also like

August 2023 Flight Schedule at Havana’s José Martí...

the actions and goals of Ceccaroni, Vasic, Brunori...

Frank Ntilikina signed with Charlotte. | Sports

Udinese-Al Rayyan / The official line-ups: here is...

flights arriving at Punta Raisi were diverted or...

Srđan Hrstić moved to Haken from Spartak |...

Love and Fortune – Mondo Japan

FORD In Europe Alexa gets on board vehicles:...

US and EU Condemn ‘Unfair’ Sentencing of Alexei...

Influencer Andrew Tate is free after months under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy