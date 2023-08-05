Udinese-Al Rayyan 2-1 / Here’s who goes up and who goes down after the double meeting

The match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and the Qatari club Al Rayyan ended today. Here’s who goes up and who goes down after the double meeting

The new season it is now upon us. There are only six days left before the Juventus club’s first official match in the Coppa Italia. Andrea Sottil’s team will face the winner of the match between Catanzaro and Foggia. Today’s match gave us some very important information together with yesterday’s match. Let’s take a closer look at who goes up and who goes down in view of the next Coppa Italia match. There are several surprises across the board and consequently we can’t do anything but give credit to those who are showing themselves clearly in shape in view of the next commitments.

Among the players who rise there is certainly the French second strikerFlorian Thauvin. We’re talking about a great striker who wants to surprise and show off the qualities he showed everyone when he wore the shirt of the French national team and Marseille. Yesterday a goal and a hit post, but also more than a few really dangerous coils. Together with him it also rises Jordan Zemura. The Bornemouth fullback seems to have overcome the competition from Kamara, given that in this morning’s rematch he scored two assists which then led the black and whites to the final victory.

Who goes down

Among the players who have disappointed during this double engagement we certainly find Hassane Kamara. If we think that Udinese spent 20 million for him, we are 99% sure right away that the Pozzo club will never see that money back again. He struggles to jump the man and too often is too staid. Let’s hope his booking doesn’t prevent Zemura from starting most of the time. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Samardzic is excluded from Udinese. The deal is now closing <<

