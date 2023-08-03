Udinese-Al Rayyan / Here are the Bianconeri’s next opponents

Udinese is preparing for the next friendly match (as well as the last of the summer preparations) Al Rayyan will arrive at the Dacia Arena

Udinese if you prepare at the last friendly match of this preseason. From the other side of the field will arrive the Qataris ofAl Rayyan. The team that plays in the host country of the last World Cup also wants to show off with European football. We are talking about one of the best teams in the league playing in the Middle East. Over the years the club has managed to land some of the best European footballers in Qatar. Let’s not forget that up until a couple of years ago their spearhead was the Colombian James Rodriguez.

To date, in their starting lineup we can find other very good level champions. Sofiane Boufal and Rodriguez (formerly Leeds) are just some of the examples of an ever growing league. At Al Rayyan we also find an old meteor of our football: Steve Nzonzi. After the bankruptcy with Roma, the midfielder began a long journey that took him to Qatar. We can’t do anything but wait for the kick-off and see how effectively football from beyond the Gulf can compete with the European one.

The time of the match

The kick-off of the meeting was set for 20 and 30 on a Friday evening. The match will be broadcast on digital terrestrial channel 12 in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The grandstands will be open and consequently a festive atmosphere is expected. A match that Surely it will be an appetizer to what we will see seven days later in the first important official meeting. Immediately after the match with the Qataris there will be the Italian Cup against the winner of the match between Catanzaro and Foggia. Precisely for this reason Andrea Sottil will have to make the most of tomorrow night's challenge and get an idea of ​​who the starting line-up will be starting from next week.

August 3 – 10:18

