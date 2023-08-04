Udinese-Al Rayyan / The official line-ups: here is the top tier

Udinese is preparing for the last friendly match of its pre-season. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the official line-up right away

Udinese-Al Rayyan is upon us and in less than an hour the match will officially begin and the Juventus team for next season will be presented. A very interesting challenge is coming up for all the parties involved, including for the Qataris who will have the opportunity to show off against a European-level club and test their skills. We remind you that it is also the last test before the start of the official competitions. The Coppa Italia challenge is scheduled for next week. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see immediately what they will be official formations for tonight’s challenge. There are surprises in all departments.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jack Jewelry, Adam Machine; Festy Ebosele, Oier Zarraga, Walace, Sandi Lovric, Hassane Chamber; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

Al Rayyan (4-3-3): Fahad Baker; Abdullah Ismail Al Ali, Al Rawi, Shogo Taniguchi, Al Tamimi; Abdelaziz, Mendes Santos, Mohammed; Dos Santos, Rodrigo, Sofiane Boufal. All: Binsbaa

The choices of the technicians

Very titular training for Udinese by Andrea Sottil. Today's one promises to be the decisive test before the start of the season. The team has been back to training at Bruseschi for more than three days and consequently there will be heavy loads in the legs in view of the first official matches. The formation chosen by the coach, however, does not offer any surprises except for the ballot on the left. Today the duel is won by the French Kamara against Jordan Zemura, we will see if during the season there will be room for the overturning of hierarchies. The tandem was still in attack from the first minute Thauvin, Beto. We'll see if it will be like this in two weeks or the return of Success could upset everything.

