Home » Udinese-Al Rayyan / Today we play again: Success is back on the pitch
World

Udinese-Al Rayyan / Today we play again: Success is back on the pitch

by admin
Udinese-Al Rayyan / Today we play again: Success is back on the pitch

Today we are still playing and Udinese will face the second lines against the Qataris of Al Rayyan. Here are the latest from the Bruseschi field

The Nigerian footballer Isaac Success finally returns to the field from play. This is undoubtedly the most important news of this Saturday morning. Today at the Bruseschi sports centre, yet another challenge was played between the black and whites and the Qataris of Al Rayyan. At the moment the match is still ongoing, but the update to be made is undoubtedly the one concerning striker Isaac Success. The center forward is finally back at the disposal of Andrea Sottil e made a couple in attack together with the former Pisa Lorenzo Lucca. An important novelty also in view of the first official match which will be next week against a team between Catanzaro and Foggia, a match valid for qualifying for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is the point on the negotiation between the neroazzurri and Samardzic <<

August 5 – 11:41

© breaking latest news

See also  Suspicious Russian spies in Germany: what is known about infiltrators in the German Ministry of Economy

You may also like

Pope Francis Leads Emotional Way of the Cross...

A boy from Belgrade fell from the ramparts...

Riki Rubio retires from basketball due to mental...

The video of the drone that hit a...

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS Tour of three eActros concluded: more...

A YouTuber has caused something of a riot...

Police Car Collides with Motorist in Guanabacoa, Havana:...

Rahul Gandhi will not go to jail

Pope Francis Emphasizes Fraternity and Dialogue in Lisbon...

The Rabona Mobile transfer market, the 2023 edition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy