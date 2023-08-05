Udinese-Al Rayyan / Today we play again: Success is back on the pitch

Today we are still playing and Udinese will face the second lines against the Qataris of Al Rayyan. Here are the latest from the Bruseschi field

The Nigerian footballer Isaac Success finally returns to the field from play. This is undoubtedly the most important news of this Saturday morning. Today at the Bruseschi sports centre, yet another challenge was played between the black and whites and the Qataris of Al Rayyan. At the moment the match is still ongoing, but the update to be made is undoubtedly the one concerning striker Isaac Success. The center forward is finally back at the disposal of Andrea Sottil e made a couple in attack together with the former Pisa Lorenzo Lucca. An important novelty also in view of the first official match which will be next week against a team between Catanzaro and Foggia, a match valid for qualifying for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is the point on the negotiation between the neroazzurri and Samardzic <<

August 5

