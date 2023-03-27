There is no good news for the Juventus club. Slovenian footballer Jaka Bijol is out with an injury, that’s how many games he will miss

There is no good news for Udinese and above all for coach Andrea Sottil. Yesterday evening during the match valid for the next European qualifiers, the central defender Jaka Bijol èhad to go out in advance from the field. Immediately great apprehension both on the part of the national team, given that the former CSKA is one of the most important players and on the part of his club. In these hours all the usual analyzes will be carried out and the extent of the injury will be better understood and above all how many games the central rock will have to miss. At the moment, however, the first rumors about the problem are already starting to filter. Let’s go and see in detail if Jaka can already be there for the second half.

Minute 36 of the challenge between Slovenia and San Marino. After a game contact and consequent blow to the head, it is the defender himself who requests the substitution. Coach Kek doesn’t think twice and immediately makes the substitution. While the footballer is leaving the field he stops for a moment to talk to his technical commissioner and explains that he has felt pain between his neck and head. Precisely in these hours Bijol will carry out all the usual exams in order to establish the actual problem. At the moment we are talking about a possible concussion. See also NOFX add a third date to their visit to Barcelona

On the field against Bologna? — It won’t be easy, but Andrea Subtle knows very well that he badly needs Bijol already during the next engagement. In a few hours Bruseschi will return to the fields and preparing the match against Bologna without the pivot of the defense becomes a difficult undertaking. We also remember that in addition to the Slovenian’s absence, Nehuen Perez and Rodrigo Becao (disqualified due to yellow cards) must also be added. To date, we are not yet sure of Jaka’s return, but we can say with certainty that everything possible will be done to put him on the field already this Sunday. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Marino prepares two new shots <<

March 27 – 11:48 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

