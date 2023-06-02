Udinese | Allegri counts in attack: Vlahovic and Kean in strong doubt

The coach from Livorno must resolve the last doubts before leaving for Udine: the Italian forward hasn’t trained

The last day of the championship will see in front Udinese e Juventus. The bianconeri are returning from the defeats with Empoli and Milan and will try to conclude this year by registering a success to try to conquer the Europa League. The Friulian club coached by Sottil also comes from two defeats and will try in every way to throw a spanner in the works of Allegri’s team, thus trying to give away one last victory at home.

The visiting team, for their part, in the last round of the championship made up for a heavy defeat between the friendly walls for 0-1 in the direct clash against Milan. A stop which, in fact, mathematically ousted the black and white formation from the next one Champions Leaguein the light of the new penalty of 10 points. As a result, the men trained by Maximilian Allegri they can still try to salvage, UEFA permitting. The summer, in all likelihood, will still reserve many surprises, but being able to participate in a European competition would undoubtedly be fundamental for the new beginning of the club. Therefore, the best line-up will also be deployed in Udine, led by the attacking pair formed by Angel Of Maria e Owned by, currently ahead of Vlahovic.

Obligatory choices in attack — The reason is the currently suboptimal conditions of Moses Kean and Dusan Vlahovic. Both would be in strong doubt for the Friulian away match, as would the centre-back Bremer, recovering from fatigue against Milan. It is very difficult for the latter to start against Sottil's bianconeri.

