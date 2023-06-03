Udinese – Allegri’s conference: “Tomorrow we are without Vlahovic and Bremer”

The Juventus coach spoke on the eve of the championship match which will be played at the Dacia Arena this Sunday evening. Of him His words

Tomorrow’s match is fast approaching. Both the bianconeri of Turin and those of Udine want to end their championship in the best possible way and after the conference of the coach Andrea Sottil, the coach of the Old Lady also said about him Max Allegri. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read all of his statements in view of a match that weighs heavily on the Bianconeri’s season. A victory could even mean the Europa League won in extremis.

"At the end of the championship, the point will be made, as is always done, whether you win or go less well. Next year we will try to have a better season than this one". Surely this cannot be evaluated as a positive season for a team like that of the Agnelli family. A team that has always dominated within the confines of the Bel Paese and which two years ago he hasn't managed to bring home any kind of trophy. we could have gambled with the hope of reaching the Champions Leaguebut it didn't happen". There was also a small comment on the decisions taken by the sports justice. After taking stock of the season, however, he concentrated on tomorrow's match. Here's who will be there and who instead will have to raise the white flag in view of the challenge that will be played at the Dacia Arena.

They will stay out — “Tomorrow they won’t be there Vlahovic e Bremeras well as De Sciglio, Fagioli and Pogba”. We know very well that Udinese will take the field with a highly modified formation, but at the same time the opponents will also have to do without some fundamental players. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the latest arrivals from the market. Really important entry negotiation. Something is moving for the post Silvestri: the new name <<

