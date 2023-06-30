Home » Udinese – Ampadu transfer market in Friuli you can, but on one condition
Udinese – Ampadu transfer market in Friuli you can, but on one condition

Udinese – Ampadu transfer market in Friuli you can, but on one condition

Udinese wants to close the deal for Ethan Ampadu. The club knows that the negotiation can be done, but on one absolute condition

The Juventus team he continues to work on the transfer market and knows that he really has to do a lot to set up a great team, also given the possible absences in view of next season due to transfers. The name of the last period for the midfield is that of Ethan Ampadu. The footballer who has played two years in a row in our league could still have another chance in Italy. After the relegation with Venezia and then the play-off with Spezia, he intends to do well and win as much as possible with the Udinese shirt. Ethan is an out-of-the-squad player for Chelsea and as a result he’s on looking for a new destination. The bianconeri like it, but the operation is feasible only if the English team accepts the final loan. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The details of the Zarraga affair

