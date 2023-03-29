The bianconeri continue to work ahead of next Sunday’s match. In the last few hours, the race director has also been decided

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship match. Sunday afternoon, more precisely at 12.30, he will take the field for an important match against a top-level club such as Thiago Motta’s Bologna. The two teams have a position in the table that is practically identical and the match will be a watershed ahead of the season finale. If Udinese wants to keep dreaming and above all try to grab Europe, they have no other choices and tomorrow they must bring home three points. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s move on the choice of the race director ahead of the match.

The designated referee for the championship match is Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi. We are talking about the first woman to lead a match in our tournament. The match that will be played at the Dall’Ara stadium is the second that Ferrieri Caputi referees within the top flight of Italian football. The first match you refereed was a Sassuolo-Salernitana match also played during this season. Now the responsibilities are increasing for the girl who wants to show off even in a difficult environment. Logically that of Sunday will be the first match refereed by Ferrieri Caputi for both Udinese and Bologna. Here’s who will be helping her in the direction of the race.

Race assistants — The two assistants will be Bindoni and Scarpa. He was chosen as the fourth man Mariani. Al Var Mazzoleni and assistant of the Video Assistence Referee will be Marini. A match that promises to be fundamental for the two teams (as previously mentioned). Only those who win will be able to continue to dream of a European placement in view of next season and even a draw will taste like defeat. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on possible formations. Sottil can finally smile, having recovered a full-time central defender. On Sunday he will be alongside Jaka Bijol << See also Sarkozy sentenced: one year under house arrest and electronic bracelet

