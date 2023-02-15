Home World Udinese – Appointed the referee of the next match / The previous ones
Udinese – Appointed the referee of the next match / The previous ones

Udinese – Appointed the referee of the next match / The previous ones

The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. Here are all the precedents with the referee who was designated for the match

The race director has been chosen and consequently everything is ready for the next championship match. Udinese will have to contend with Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri (who are currently in second place in the standings). Not a simple game, indeed, one of the most difficult that can occur during a season. The trip to San Siro, however, could give a real turning point to the Juventus season which in this second part has been almost completely disastrous. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see right away who will direct the match on Saturday night in Milan.

The referee chosen for this match is Dionysis of the section of L’Aquila. At his side will be the assistants Carbone and Giallatini and the fourth man designated will be Ayroldi. At the Video Assistance Referee we have to expect Shoot down and as his assistant will be Fourneau. The referee chosen for today’s match is still in his first matches in the top category of Italian football and Saturday’s is a very important test for his career. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the precedents between the neroazzurri and Dionisi, but also between the bianconeri and the referee from L’Aquila.

All previous matches

As previously mentioned, Dionisi is in his first refereed matches in Serie A and in fact today he never directed a match of the neroazurri by Simone Inzaghi. As far as Udinese is concerned, however, there are already two precedents. The first is against Sassuolo in November 2021, a pleasant memory given that the match was won by 3 goals to 2. The second match was less pleasant, given that it was the bitter defeat suffered in the Italian Cup. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Emergency on the bands in sight: two new warnings <<

