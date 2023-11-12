Udinese-Atalanta / Cioffi speaks: “I have two doubts to resolve…”

On the eve of the match against Atalanta, Juventus coach Gabriele Cioffi spoke. The coach took stock of the situation

The Juventus coach is taking great steps towards the next championship match. The match against Atalanta is upon us. Here are the statements ahead of kick-off.

The opinion on the externals: “We are working a lot with external players on the video and on the reading of the spaces, without the ball, to be covered, with the ball they become spaces to attack. This is what those who play that role today do. The reality that led Ebosele to run was having Ferreira behind him pushing him, Akè pushing. Ditto for Zemura. Also Ehizibue is coming back and therefore raise the pressure.”

The point about the attackers: “Isaac will score, I’m sure of it, as well as Lucca, Pafundi, Semedo, Thauvin. In the meantime we’ll score goals with whoever scores, based on the best the moment can give us.”

Training doubts: “I got both Adam Masina and Thomas Kristensen back. This is my only doubt about the lineup, along with one between Sandi Lovric and Martin Payero.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 11 – 5.41pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

