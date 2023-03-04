The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Meanwhile, the opponents are not doing well

There is only one sentence to best describe next Saturday’s match. We can simply say that if Sparta cries, Athens surely does not laugh. Udinese and Atalanta are going through a really difficult moment and consequently victory next Saturday is almost mandatory for both clubs. At the same time, however, don’t miss Gasperini’s reaction after some unhappy comments from the fans.