Home World Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues with the fans | VIDEO
World

Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues with the fans | VIDEO

by admin
Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues with the fans | VIDEO

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Meanwhile, the opponents are not doing well

There is only one sentence to best describe next Saturday’s match. We can simply say that if Sparta cries, Athens surely does not laugh. Udinese and Atalanta are going through a really difficult moment and consequently victory next Saturday is almost mandatory for both clubs. At the same time, however, don’t miss Gasperini’s reaction after some unhappy comments from the fans.

See also  United Arab Emirates opens embassy in Tel Aviv: "Milestone"

You may also like

Tunisia, in the streets with the largest trade...

Leotar and Igman played 1:1 in the Premier...

Nikola Jokić as a coach leads Denver’s time-out...

The fairy tale company returns to the Savio...

LIVE SERIES B PISA-PALERMO 0-1

Cagliari transfer market – Bomb on Bellanova and…...

Does China’s development trend cause concern for other...

When debts for accounts expire | Info

at least 17 dead- Corriere TV

isolated citizens write ‘Help us’ in the snow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy