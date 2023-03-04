The Lombard team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Here’s the new point about injured players from the DEA

The team coached by Giampiero Gasperini is experiencing a downturn very similar to that of Udinese. After a truly top-level start to the season and the discovery of many new talents, now the team from Bergamo is no longer able to bring home the three points. In the last two weeks there have been only two defeats and at this moment a change is needed if we want to continue dreaming of Europe. What worries most of all is the condition and style of play with which these unhappy matches arrived given that the Bergamo players never shot on goal at San Siro.

At this moment it is very important for the Bergamo players to fully recover important players such as Mario Pasalic and like Duvan Zapata. Let’s go and see the latest on their conditions and whether they will play against coach Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. Let’s start with the Croatian who has been out of action for two weeks, but we are talking about an important player for the coach and hopefully he will be available again as soon as possible. There is confidence about Pasalic and it is hoped that he will be able to return to training over the next few days. The call-up is not yet certain at the moment, but as previously mentioned there are some positive sensations.

The news about Zapata — As for the Colombian footballer, however, the situation is more complicated than expected. The center forward has a muscle injury which cannot be underestimated or forced, because the risk is that you remain out for a few more weeks. Consequently it is very unlikely that Duvan will be able to return against the bianconeri, but it is easier to see him again on the pitch in a few days. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the transfer market for the Bianconeri. We are working on a surprise hit << See also Prayers and bows for the new buildings, so Japan preserves its soul

1 March – 09:21

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

