Udinese – Back to the pitches today / The point on the next match: review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. After a well-deserved day off and which arrived thanks to Monday afternoon’s victory over Sampdoria, preparations are starting today for the challenge which is worth a placement in the top eight. We are talking about the match against Fiorentina.

We expect one of those matches that could even decide a season. On the one hand, Udinese has a great desire to do well and above all to show off, while on the other, Fiorentina who could also arrive a little tired due to the many midweek commitments. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<