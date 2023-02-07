The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next meetings. Meanwhile, bad news arrives from one of the opponents

Udinese he’s not experiencing a great moment of form and in fact just last Sunday he lost his place in a European competition. The defeat against Toro shouldn’t be a failure, but a new starting point in view of all the seventeen games that remain between now and the end of the season. It certainly won’t be difficult to be able to show the enthusiasm of the first matches, but at the same time the next matches won’t be easy to face. The team that will arrive at the Dacia Arena on Sunday is one of the fittest in our league and we’re talking about Sassuolo. After the home match there will be an even more important away match: the match in Milan against the neroazzurri di Simone Inzaghi.

The team coached by the former Biancoceleste coach is ready to continue winning and prepare in the best possible way for the most important competition of all: the Champions League. To date it is difficult to make predictions on the starting lineup of the neroazzurri, but many data lead to a possible employment from the first minute of one of the most controversial players of this season. We’re talking about a centre-forward with a great nose for goal who needs to find himself from all points of view: Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker knows that the team’s leap in quality depends on his plays and against Udinese it will be a very important test for his return to full strength. See also Walzer: “9/11 woke up America. But in Afghanistan we were wrong "

How to counter it? — Slovenian Central Jaka Bijol he has shown that he can give a hard time especially to attackers with great physique and great speed. Romelu Lukaku also includes among these, we will see in just over a week how this battle will go, which promises to be very interesting. In the meantime, don’t miss all the latest on the possible departure of centre-forward Beto. In the Premier they smell the deal <<

February 7 – 11:12

