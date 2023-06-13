Udinese – Balzaretti is getting closer / All the details of the agreement

The former director of Vicenza Federico Balzaretti approaches more and more to the Udinese of the Pozzo family. In the last few weeks, the rumors had intensified regarding his landing in black and white and now everything seems to become reality. Updates between the parties continue to be constant, albeit right now it’s not there yet a real one agreement. The negotiation, however, seems to be progressing in a positive way and consequently there is a great possibility that the parties will be able to meet in a few days in order to finally ratify the definitive agreement. Alfredo Pedullà also thought of confirming everything. Now we just have to wait and see if in the next few days it will be the player or the company itself to announce this imminent agreement. Barring unforeseen events it will not change the corporate organization chart given that Federico Balzaretti will go alongside Pierpaolo Marino and they will take care of the sports part of the team together. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. De Zerbi ready to go crazy for Pafundi <<