Udinese | Bargiggia: “Embarrassing team: it’s a jumble of players”

The well-known television commentator harshly attacked the Friulians’ performance at San Siro. harsh words towards society

A heavy defeat that wipes out the good things seen with Atalanta and Milan. Udinese, in their degree thesis, collapses and once again demonstrates all the defects of the defensive phase, after the 3 goals conceded by Verona last week. Paolo Bargiggia, a well-known commentator and sports journalist, spoke again about the performance and harshly commented on the team’s performance.Udinese seen in Milan on Saturday evening, sparing no criticism towards the club.

Bargiggia’s words

“What embarrassing team is it Udinese? Congratulations to those who built what seems like a lineup a bunch of players taken at random and only for convenience. Perhaps, in Udine, they have all had their day.”

December 11th – 12.15pm

