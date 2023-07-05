Udinese – Becao and Pereyra decide their future / The press review

Udinese is at the center of the transfer market both in terms of entry and exit. To date, the most important negotiations are undoubtedly those involving two fundamental players such as Roberto Pereyra and Rodrigo Becao. Matter of hours before both players decide their future.

Udinese wants to make the most of the transfer of the central defender and is trying in every way to convince the captain. It won’t be easy, but the team believes they can do it. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the news of the moment on the outgoing market. Here is the review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

