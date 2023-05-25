Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo Pozzo / He turns 82 today

Today is a day of celebration for the entire Juventus world. The patron of the team has a birthday: Giampaolo Pozzo. I am well 82 years old and above all he has remained at the helm of the Friulian club for 37 consecutive seasons. A truly incredible story given that he took over from former president Mazza back in 1986. There are many champions who have passed for the Juventus club since the Pozzo family was established, we remember the most famous such as Bierhoff, Di Natale, Sanchez, Benatia but also many others like the two most recent world champions Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo De Paul. We also remember that the patron managed to bring Udinese in the top flight of Italian football and above all acconsolidate it at the highest levels. Since 1995, the bianconeri have settled in Serie A and have never gone down to the cadetteria. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. The point two days before the challenge <<