Home » Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo Pozzo / He turns 82 today
World

Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo Pozzo / He turns 82 today

by admin
Udinese – Best wishes to the patron Giampaolo Pozzo / He turns 82 today

The team owner celebrates his 82nd birthday today. Here is the summary of his story in Friuli Venezia Giulia

Today is a day of celebration for the entire Juventus world. The patron of the team has a birthday: Giampaolo Pozzo. I am well 82 years old and above all he has remained at the helm of the Friulian club for 37 consecutive seasons. A truly incredible story given that he took over from former president Mazza back in 1986. There are many champions who have passed for the Juventus club since the Pozzo family was established, we remember the most famous such as Bierhoff, Di Natale, Sanchez, Benatia but also many others like the two most recent world champions Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo De Paul. We also remember that the patron managed to bring Udinese in the top flight of Italian football and above all acconsolidate it at the highest levels. Since 1995, the bianconeri have settled in Serie A and have never gone down to the cadetteria. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. The point two days before the challenge <<

May 25, 2023 (change May 25, 2023 | 11:29 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  British special forces and covert operations in Ukraine | Info

You may also like

Djokovic’s draw at Roland Garros | Sports

Catania capital of youth volleyball, staged the women’s...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 25 May...

Udinese market – Nesto future far from Udine:...

Jobs sector 3: what opportunities are there in...

Simona Halep, desperate appeal to ITIA

After a long time, the mother and sister-in-law...

Devito duet with Natti announced producer | Fun

KNORR-BREMSE / Available new compressor with clutch for...

FEDERMOTO / From North to South Italy together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy