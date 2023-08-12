Udinese – Beto and Thauvin are ready for the championship / The review

Per the bianconeri yesterday on the pitch a challenge of those that can only be lost. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team risked during the first half against a Catanzaro in really good shape and from that moment on, however, the game came out for Andrea Sottil’s men who managed to bring home the desired result.

The 4-1 is also excessive for what was seen on the playing field (especially during the first half). Now we can do nothing but go and see in detail how the black and white protagonists behaved. Here are all the latest on the passage of the Friulian team. The review <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

