Udinese – Beto sees England: Everton is very close / The day

The Portuguese giant begins to move further and further away from Udine. Don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches

Udinese he knows he could lose his striker shortly after the season kicks off. The Samardzic deal that blows up has put real problems in the leadership and now Betoit is no longer non-transferable as it was until a few weeks ago. In fact, in these hours all the offers delivered to him are starting to be heard. Among the many clubs that are serious and want to secure a player with these characteristics there is Everton. The Liverpool team has been experiencing really difficult moments for two seasons and hopes that the Lisbon centre-forward can solve them with goals.

The first offer that came from the Toffies management is around 25 million euros. Important numbers for a player who scored 21 goals in two seasons. At the moment, however, Udinese has refused and returned this first approach to the sender. The initial request for the company run by the Pozzo family is around 35 million euros. A figure that is certainly high and which would guarantee the team an excellent capital gain to be able to reinvest in the market. Right now we are thinking about what could be the replacement for Beto. It is not obvious that it comes directly from the market.

The possible substitute

The first name put under observation is that of Lorenzo Lucca. Well yes, Udinese knows they already have the alter ego of the former Portimonense center forward at home. We’ll see if the negotiation that would bring Beto to England will actually take off in the next few hours. This could be yet another low blow for a team that has already lost three starters compared to last season and has shown several shortcomings against the Old Lady. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match against Salernitana. Masina, the ordeal is not over. That’s how much it will stand out <<

