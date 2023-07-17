Home » Udinese – Between the field and the transfer market, things start to get serious / The day
Sottil’s team is preparing for the season. Don’t miss the latest from the transfer market and the training ground. Here is the summary of the day

Udinese is starting to get serious not only on the market, but also on the pitch. Just yesterday the first week of work in Udine at the Bruseschi sports center ended. The match that sealed the end of the very first part of the preparation was against the Representative Carnica (the only Italian championship to be played in the middle of summer). The result was never in question, also given the disparity of forces on the field. In the end the match ended with a 15-0 final in which many players showed off and left important signals.

The players who surprised everyone were without a shadow of a doubt Florian Thauvin (author of a great brace) and Bob. The Portuguese talent scored even four goals and above all he showed off for all those teams who are thinking about a possible attack on the market. To date there is still no real negotiation with any club. The last official offer is still dated January 2023 when Everton put 25 million euros on the plate in the last days of the summer session. However, they must be reported interests by the Old Lady and after the Lukaku bankruptcy also by Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri.

The next appointments

Back to talking about the field, today Udinese will leave for the two hardest and most intense training weeks in Austria. There are several friendlies organized by the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. The ones to be circled in red pencil are without a doubt Leipzig and Union Berlin. Both will play in the next Champions League and consequently confirm themselves as real fundamental tests. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Will Thauvin remain in black and white? Here is the answer

July 17, 2023 (change July 17, 2023 | 19:01)

