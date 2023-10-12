Udinese | Bijol: “We need a victory that gives us confidence. I’m at home here.”

The Slovenian defender analyzed the Bianconeri’s bad moment, giving his opinion on the situation. Here are his words

Interviewed by ‘I am calcium’the Juventus defender Jaka Bijol he recounted his experience in Friuli. The Slovenian central defender is one of the cornerstones of Udinese and in a short time he has become one of the senators of the Juventus dressing room.

What’s it like to change countries often?

“It’s not a problem for me, on the contrary. I can always learn something new: new cultures, new ways of interpreting football. I think it’s positive for an athlete’s career know new cultures, new styles of football: you can learn new things, learn them by being directly involved in them. The best country I’ve been to? Definitely Italy. At this moment I can’t say Russia. Slovenia, my country, is also good. But I’m very happy here in Udine, it’s my house, it’s perfect.

His arrival at Udinese?

“It wasn’t a difficult choice, everyone in football they know what Udinese means. It is a company that excels in many aspects, such as organisation, everything here works at top levels. It was an easy decision for me to make.”

The way to defend in Italy?

“It’s good to be here, because there is a lot to learn and the coaches can teach you a lot. A defender here learns the best of tactics and I am convinced that my choice to come to Italy was very right. Serie A is a difficult championship, with high-level players who allow you to grow.”

“A defender has other priorities, but when there is an opportunity to go into the opponent’s area it’s right to try. I have grown a lot here, I have learned a lot on a technical level, but also physically and beyond. I mean just on a general level.

Difficult start to this season?

“It’s undeniable, we can definitely do better. We urgently need a victory that gives us confidence, then things will certainly get better. The strongest attacker I played against? Osimhen, He is absolutely the best I have met.”

