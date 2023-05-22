Udinese – Bijol’s words: “All the decisions in favor of the Biancocelesti”

Udinese has just been defeated from his home, the Dacia Arena. Today Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti prevailed in a deserved way. The team from the capital played an excellent start to the second half and above all put their opponents in difficulty. A dubious penalty gave Ciro Immobile the opportunity to put his decisive signature on this match. Udinese could certainly have done something more and would have brought home three really important points to be able to aim for the left side of the standings. Now you can’t miss the post match interview of a protagonist we had on the pitch. At the end of the match central defender Jaka Bijol had his say.