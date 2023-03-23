Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Meanwhile, news of a new injury arrives from Bologna

Udinese continues to work intensely before the final rush begins. Another week and a half then we’ll go back to talking about the championship and above all about a team that has a great desire to make a difference from all points of view. It won’t be easy to be able to have your say against a team like Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A solid and compact team that has an interest in getting some satisfaction like a few Sundays ago against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. Now we can do nothing but go back to talking about football and above all make a point about this game. From the fields of Casteldebole there is no good news. Another player raises the white flag.

The protagonist of the article is Andrew Cambiaso. The full-back owned by the Old Lady and currently on loan to Bologna suffered an injury after the first training sessions with the under 21 team. His return to the capital of Emilia Romagna will take place in the next few hours in order to better assess the extent of this stop. The ritual examinations have highlighted a left inguinal muscle tenderness. Precisely in mutual agreement with the national team, the footballer has already returned to Bologna and it is hoped that for him it will not be anything serious or serious.

The possible substitute — Should he not be available for the next championship match, the Italian-Brazilian coach already has a replacement ready. There are even two choices, the first is the one he sees Lykogiannis titolare e Kyriakopoulos alto a sinistra. The second one instead foresees that the ex Sassuolo plays full-back and Soriano would return from the first minute of the game. The choice is up to the coach and we can't do anything but wait for the decisions that will be made in the next few days.

