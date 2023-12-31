Udinese-Bologna / Should Zirkzee have been sent off? Here is the opinion of the newspapers

Bologna continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime, here is the opinion on the possible expulsion of Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee should have been sent off? The Dutch player who was contained with simplicity by the Juventus defense during yesterday’s match against Udinese did not react in the best way. At the end of the match Orsato did not expel him, despite his very aggressive behaviour. Now all we can do is go and see the opinion of the most important sports newspapers.

In this case Orsato’s rejection coincides in all three newspapers, from Gazzetta dello Sport to Tuttosport via Corrierea. The reason? clear. Joshua Zirkzee should have been sent off, but it wasn’t done. An inexplicable choice by the race director who pardoned him several times.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 31st – 10.53am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

