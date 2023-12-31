Home » Udinese-Bologna / Should Zirkzee have been sent off? Here is the opinion of the newspapers
World

Udinese-Bologna / Should Zirkzee have been sent off? Here is the opinion of the newspapers

by admin
Udinese-Bologna / Should Zirkzee have been sent off? Here is the opinion of the newspapers

Bologna continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime, here is the opinion on the possible expulsion of Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee should have been sent off? The Dutch player who was contained with simplicity by the Juventus defense during yesterday’s match against Udinese did not react in the best way. At the end of the match Orsato did not expel him, despite his very aggressive behaviour. Now all we can do is go and see the opinion of the most important sports newspapers.

In this case Orsato’s rejection coincides in all three newspapers, from Gazzetta dello Sport to Tuttosport via Corrierea. The reason? clear. Joshua Zirkzee should have been sent off, but it wasn’t done. An inexplicable choice by the race director who pardoned him several times.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

December 31st – 10.53am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Between flight and war, Christmas for Ukrainian children in the photos of Save the Children

You may also like

Xi Jinping: “China will definitely be reunified in...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Here are the 8 skills that I developed...

Digital nomadism in Italy, the third report signed...

Letter of the year 2024 for Cuba and...

Happy New Year 2024!

Cycling, Australian Rohan Dennis arrested for his wife’s...

Your web browser is not supported

Private life of Dragomir Bojanić Gidra | Entertainment

Kill the Justice League, a trailer dedicated to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy