The team coached by Mr. Sottil is officially in a crisis of victories. Breaking with the fans in sight? The point of the situation

The Juventus coach left no room for imagination at the press conference yesterday and explained the situation that Udinese is experiencing clearly and roundly. We are talking about a team that makes the game one of its strengths. Although the results fail to arrive, the society he has no intention of denaturalizing himself and wants to continue winning match after match but by applying his own ideas. On the other hand, however, there is a fan base that seems to be tired of the lack of victories (remember that the last home win for Sottil’s men arrived against the neroazzurri at the end of September) and consequently yesterday he asked for a meeting with all the players.

The situation is not the simplest, because if it is true that Udinese creates a lot and wastes a lot (a positive sign anyway) it is also true that Sottil’s team he has to start winning again in order not to get dragged into yet another mediocre season. The sprint start certainly released great enthusiasm in an environment that for several years had been used to mid-table seasons without major surprises. Now, however, there are many unsuccessful matches and consequently it must be found a way out as soon as possible, given that only one victory has come in the last 14 games.

The decisive weeks — The next two weeks will be decisive for Sottil’s men. First the match against the neroazzurri at San Siro in which it will be prohibitive to obtain a positive result, but today the zebrette are forced to do everything possible and can no longer afford faux pas. The second appointment, however, will be even more important. We return to the Dacia Arena and it will be against the Spice of the former Gotti. A game that you can only WINwith no other way out. This is the only way for the club to regain the passion and trust of the fans. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Sassuolo report cards << See also New Covid variant arriving from Africa with many mutations

February 13 – 11:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

