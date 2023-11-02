Udinese Cagliari 1-2, goals and highlights: Lapadula decides in the 120th minute

Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari will face Milan in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. After the sensational comeback in the championship against Frosinone, the rossoblù also defeated Udinese 1-2 away at the Bluenergy Stadium thanks to Lapadula’s goal in the 120th minute of the second extra half after goals from Guessand and Viola in regular time. The match against the Rossoneri is scheduled for 2 January 2024 at the San Siro stadium

