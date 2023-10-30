Home » Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not be in the match
Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not be in the match

Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not be in the match

The Uruguayan left the match against Frosinone early due to a muscle problem: he will not be available for the away match in Udine

After the good draw in Monza, where at least a different spirit was seen, Udinese is already called upon to repeat the performance in Italian Cup. Wednesday 1 November in fact, in Udine Cagliari will arrive of Ranieri for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. The rossoblù are fresh from the sensational comeback against Frosinone from 0-3 to 4-3. In which, however, one of the starters was lost.

Out Nandez

Through its official website, the company has announced that Nahitan Nandez will not take part in the Italian Cup match, as he reported a flexor injury of the left thigh. His condition will be monitored by the Club’s medical staff. Personalized work instead for Simone Aresti and Elio Capradossi.

