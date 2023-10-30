Udinese-Cagliari | Problems for Ranieri: Nandez will not be in the match

The Uruguayan left the match against Frosinone early due to a muscle problem: he will not be available for the away match in Udine

After the good draw in Monza, where at least a different spirit was seen, Udinese is already called upon to repeat the performance in Italian Cup. Wednesday 1 November in fact, in Udine Cagliari will arrive of Ranieri for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. The rossoblù are fresh from the sensational comeback against Frosinone from 0-3 to 4-3. In which, however, one of the starters was lost.

Out Nandez

—

Through its official website, the company has announced that Nahitan Nandez will not take part in the Italian Cup match, as he reported a flexor injury of the left thigh. His condition will be monitored by the Club’s medical staff. Personalized work instead for Simone Aresti and Elio Capradossi.

