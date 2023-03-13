The former defender and captain of the 2006 World Cup national team has revealed an incredible behind-the-scenes transfer market involving Udinese

The captain of the 2006 World Champion national team Fabio Cannavaro spoke of the incredible season that is leading Napoli to win their third championship. At the same time, however, there was also a comment on some incredible market background. One of these involves Udinese and it is news that would have moved a lot. The protagonist of the statement is Kim. The Korean defender who is making sparks in our championship would have been very close to being a new Udinese player. Let’s see in detail the words of the former coach of the Chinese national team issued to the newspaper “Il Mattino”.

“A few seasons ago, the head of Udinese’s scouting department called me Andrea Carnevale who wanted to take him to Italy. I told him that there was talk of a strong centre-back since I often saw him since he played in the league in which I coached”. A statement that will surely have made the club think a lot about the possible purchase of this centre-back. Probably the only flaw that weighed Fabio found him: “I also told Carnevale that Kim was guilty of overconfidence“. Perhaps for this very reason the Korean defender has never arrived in Udine and is now a pillar of the team first in the standings.

Dramatically improved — Cannavaro was also keen to specify that the player has grown enormously and that Spalletti's work was probably fundamental in making him what he is today. "Kim since he's been in Naples he's always concentrated and on the spot, he always knows what he has to do". Statements that continue to fuel the hope of Campania fans that they have found their new backbone for the defence. Returning to the Udinese transfer market, however, you cannot miss this latest volley. There are six players who risk packing their bags: here are all the names

