Udinese – Cassano without veils: “The Bianconeri have dishonored football”

The playmaker from Bari Vecchia had his say on this last championship match. Don’t miss Antonio Cassano’s words about the match

The former playmaker and number ten of the Italian national football team Antonio Cassano had his say (as usual) at the end of the championship day. We know very well that the native of Bari Vecchia never uses sweet words when talking about the Italian tournament and indeed he always tends to say things as they are, sometimes even being a little heavy-handed. In this case, Udinese is at the center of the cyclone, who didn’t play a great match at the Stadio Olimpico. Let’s not waste any more time let’s go listen to the statements right away of the phenomenon who lived number 99 for most of his career.

“Roma don’t like having the ball, but Udinese he loathed having her, he disgraced footballReally harsh words from the second striker who made the fortunes of Parma and Sampdoria. In this case the comment was accompanied by an explanation: “Today Roma deservedly won, when you realize that a team doesn’t wants to play then come up”. In no uncertain terms the thought of Antonio Cassano who in every way tried to make people understand the paucity of the Bianconeri’s performance during last night’s match. The technical comment, however, is not finished yet.

Cassano does not calm down — “Udinese was shameful and has dishonored football”. This is the last comment on today’s match. The Italian playmaker certainly didn’t mince words, but at the same time his criticisms are, as always, quite exaggerated. Yesterday’s was a bad performance for Andrea Sottil’s team who still have to roll up their sleeves and get back to playing at their best. Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected to last night’s match. Don’t lose all the assigned votes. The Roma-Udinese report cards << See also An article to understand the geopolitical meaning of political changes in Afghanistan (photo) | China Perspective Taliban | Current Commentary

April 17 – 19:08

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

