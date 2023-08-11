Udinese-Catanzaro 4-1 / The top and the flop of the first match of the season

The Calabrian team had to stop in front of the great plays of Thauvin and the centre-forward Beto. Here is the top and the flop of the day

The season begins with the match against Catanzaro and right away there are many topics to discuss. The Juventus club knows that they have made a difference and above all that they have secured a changeover which is actually never taken for granted. The Calabrian team tried in every possible way, but in the end they had to surrender to the higher quality of a team that could surprise even this year. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the top and the flop during this meeting. The attack is truly something special.

He top of the day is delivered to the new couple of the black and white goal, we are talking about Florian Thauvin and the Portuguese striker Beto. The two together seem to understand memoirs and the performances of this last period are a real demonstration of this. The two players have practically always scored and as a result we have a certainty at least in attack since the beginning of this season. We can’t do anything but follow them closely, but the idea is that they’ll make us have so much fun with the Udinese shirt on their shoulders. After talking about the man of the match, we can’t do anything but move on to those who disappointed the most during the ninety minutes.

The flop of the day

Actually today there is no real flop since everyone played a good game anyway. The only major flaw (if we are to find one) was the coming on of full back Joao Ferreira. The former Watford footballer risked being kicked off the field in less than a minute due to a pulled shirt against a Catanzaro striker. Overall, Udinese remains a very good team that leaves positive signals in view of the start of the season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Lazar Samardzic risks jumping <<

August 11, 2023 (change August 11, 2023 | 19:55)

