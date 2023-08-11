Udinese-Catanzaro / Mr. Sottil speaks: “There’s time to perfect ourselves”

Coach Sottil was very clear at the end of the match against Catanzaro. Here are his statements about this match and the championship

The first test of the season for the men of Andrea Sottil. Today came a satisfying victory both for the final result of four goals to one and for the express game. Surely this Udinese has an excellent business card towards the start of the championship. Now we can do nothing but go immediately with the words of the technician who explained in detail the progress of the race and above all statements about individuals who showed off this afternoon.

“The team has changed a lot this year, three new fifths have arrived and more. It’s not easy to get the gears turning right away, but we’re at a good point.” The technician then added: “We are trying to get the new ones to understand how I want them to move on the pitch in the two phases, something is not yet fluid but I saw many good things, especially in the second half. We still have a week before the start of the championship, there’s time to perfect ourselves”. We didn’t just talk about the whole team’s game plan, but also about the chances of seeing fully recovered players on the pitch. One above all is without a doubt Florian Thauvin. Here are Sottil’s words on French.

Florian Thauvin

“We cannot forget how to play footballI’ve always said that he needed time to recover the intensity typical of Serie A and now you can see the results: jump the man, attack the space, close the crosses”. Honey comments from Andrea Sottil, even if this pre-season is truly spectacular for the ex Marseille.”A real match like tonight’s one finishes and completes your preparation, when you play for the three points or to go through to the next round, it adds adrenaline and concentration compared to a friendly match”. quickly speech, do not miss all the latest on the market inbound and outbound. Samardzic risks jumping <<

August 11 – 10.34pm

