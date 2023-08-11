Udinese- Catanzaro / Probable formations: Beto-Thauvin ahead

Catanzaro is ready to challenge coach Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. The probable formation of the black and whites and the Calabrians is not to be missed

Today takes to the field for the first official match of this new season. Udinese will want to win at all costs to advance in the Italian Cup. The idea is to take the shift within ninety minutes so as to be able to concentrate immediately on the first championship match. Vivarini’s Catanzaro will absolutely not have the same idea. The team of the former Bari technician has a great desire to show off and the stage on a hot afternoon in mid-August seems to be the perfect one. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see the probable formations with the choices of the two technicians.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Christian Kabasele, Jack Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Oier Zarraga, Walace, Sandi Lovric, Jordan Zemura; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Catanzaro (4-4-2): Andrea Fulignati; Gennaro Scognamiglio, Davide Veroli, Nicolò Brighenti, Mario Situm; Jari Vandeputte, Luca Verna, Andrea Ghion, Enrico Brignola; Tommaso Biasci, Alessio Curcio. Coach: Vincenzo Vivarini.

For Udinese it could be the right time to see the debut from the first moment of Christian Kabasele. The footballer arrived from Watford and former Hornets captain is ready to show off in his new Italian adventure. Not only the central defender’s doubt must be solved, but also the one concerning the midfield winger. The fifth left to date is a real coach or rather a continuous ballot. Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura they are set to battle all season for a starting spot. We’ll see who wins in the end. In attack the choices are forced given that Beto is in excellent form and Thauvin perfectly replaces the characteristics of Gerard Deulofeu. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss coach Andrea Sottil’s conference. Here are the complete declarations of the Turin coach <<

