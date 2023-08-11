Home » Udinese-Catanzaro / The officials: Zemura wins the ballot with Kamara
Udinese-Catanzaro / The officials: Zemura wins the ballot with Kamara

The teams are ready for their first meeting of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including the officials

Udinese is ready for the first fight of his season. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to win the match to conquer the next round in the Italian Cup. We are talking about a difficult game, against a team that last year dominated the Serie C championship and this year is a candidate for a leading season in the cadetteria, we are talking about Catanzaro. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go straight away official formations that have come out in the last few minutes. As always there are surprises, neither on one side nor on the other.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Christian Kabasele, Jack Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Oier Zarraga, Walace, Sandi Lovric, Jordan Zemura; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Catanzaro (4-4-2): Andrea Fulignati; Gennaro Scognamiglio, Davide Veroli, Nicolò Brighenti, Mario Situm; Jari Vandeputte, Simone Pontisso, Andrea Ghion, Enrico Brignola; Tommaso Biasci, Dimitris Sounas. Coach: Vincenzo Vivarini

August 11, 2023 (change August 11, 2023 | 17:32)

