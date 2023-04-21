Home » Udinese-Cremonese / All players’ forfeits: here’s who won’t be there
Udinese-Cremonese / All players’ forfeits: here’s who won’t be there

We are approaching the next championship match. Here are all the players who will raise the white flag and will not be there during the match

Udinese prepares at the next championship match. We’re talking about a team that needs to recover as soon as possible and that hasn’t been able to make the difference in the last few months as it usually does. It certainly won’t be easy to try to beat a club looking for redemption like Cremonese. The Lombard team has been for most of the season in the slums of the standings and will finally have the opportunity to be able to regain a role of the highest level or at least to seek a far too important salvation. You can’t lose before kick-off the point on all players that they will have to raise the white flag. Here’s who won’t be there next Sunday.

Among the many players who will be out, let’s start with the unavailable opponents of the bianconeri. The Cremonese will have to give up Daniel Ciofani and Vlad Chiriches. The first is still struggling with a bad nose injury from which he is returning. It could be Sunday, but only in the next few hours will we have much more important information. Vlad Chiriches, on the other hand, has been training separately for a few days and could consequently raise the white flag. It will be up to Mr. Ballardini to look for and find a possible solution.

The black and whites out

For the Bianconeri there are only long-term players out. The Spaniard will be in the pits Gerard Deulofeu who is not yet at his best and we don’t know exactly when he will be able to make a difference again on the playing fields. The Cameroonian also joins the second striker Enzo Ebosse he will have to raise the white flag for the rest of the season. For the rest, both Beto and Tolgay Arslan are officially recovered, without a shadow of a doubt two positive news for Andrea Sottil. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here is the point on the last ballots <<

April 21st – 2.52pm

