Udinese-Cremonese / Ballardini: “Ciofani and Chiriches are definitely out”

The press conference of the Cremonese coach ended a few minutes ago David Ballardini. The former Genoa coach presented tomorrow’s match, addressing various topics. Here are the words of the Grigiorossi coach.

“For me it’s important to play a good game. For me, this is continuity, being present in a constant manner with attention and determination. Everything else comes out of those bases. The team seems to me to be doing well, then maybe answers will arrive on Sunday different or in the last training you are not satisfied and then you see a great match. In general, the boys are fine”

Udinese is coming from a difficult period, how do you interpret this data?

“It’s a very dangerous moment for those who face Udinese, they are an equipped and very strong team. After a huge first part of the championship they had a drop, but we, for example, played against Empoli after a draw at San Siro and Zanetti said that we were more motivated than them. This can happen here: they are angry and motivated, it’s a further difficulty meeting Udinese at this moment”

Udinese’s midfield is very structured, but less dynamic than other teams.

“They are very good with the ball, they have great awareness. Lovric and Samardzic are players you find on the edge of the area and when the ball is on the wings they attack well on goal, for me their extraordinary quality is the quality they have with the ball on an individual level. When they’re fine they play it against the midfielders of very important teams. They probably don’t have as dynamic a player as he could be Pimple, have other characteristics

” Ciofani and Chiriches, then we had those who trained separately for 2-3 days. Yesterday Felix for a knee, then Pickel for a couple of days, Lochoshvili missed two days after the match against Empoli for a blow”

The press conference of the grey-red coach ends here. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A fundamental player in coach Andrea Sottil's tactical schemes returns from the first minute. Beto is ready to take back the attack

April 22, 2023

