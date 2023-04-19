Udinese-Cremonese / Beware of Cyriel Dessers: Friulians warned

The next championship match is fast approaching and as a result one can do nothing but pay attention to Cyriel Dessers

The next championship match is fast approaching. Sunday’s match will be fundamental for Udinese, given that after a fairly turbulent start (after the international break), the time has come to take to the playing field to take a fundamental victory. The next opponent, however, won’t be the easiest to face as he is experiencing excellent form. We are talking about Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. A team that had never won in Serie A until a month ago and now has even collected two victories in the last two meetings. Here’s what they are strengths and weaknesses for the Lombard team.

Without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest strengths for this Cremonese is the bomber jacket that arrived last summer which has finally begun to perform optimally, we are talking about Cyriel Desserts. The centre-forward of Ballardini’s team is one of the strengths and since he (again) found the way to score he’s been able to frighten all the teams in our championship. Let’s not forget that just a year ago (with the Feyenoord shirt) he had won the award as the best scorer in the entire Conference League. He will a real headache for the defense to be able to stem it.

The weak points — If the team is at the penultimate place it won’t all be rosy. In fact, even the Cremonese has its weaknesses. First of all there is undoubtedly the defence, given that it is one of the most perforated in the whole championship. The central defenders are not very fast and if caught in space they can be easily overcome by the two Juventus forwards: Beto and Success. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the statements from Udinese’s number ten, Gerard Deulofeu. Here is the point about his injury and his return to the field. The interview at ten << See also Police checks have been intensified in the Brussels metro following the threat of a possible terrorist attack

