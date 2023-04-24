Udinese-Cremonese / Focus on the man of the match: top class Samardzic

Udinese enjoys yesterday’s great success. Don’t miss all the latest on the Juventus team and the man of the match: the focus

Udinese enjoys the success gained yesterday afternoon against mister Andrea Sottil’s Cremonese. We’re talking about a great match from a team that wants to make a difference from all points of view. The victory, in addition to restoring great morale, also manages to give a wake-up call in view of these last seven equally fundamental commitments. The ranking has shortened even more after yesterday’s results and as a result we need to work match after match without thinking too much ahead. In the meantime, all we can do is focus on the best player on the pitch yesterday afternoon. Here’s how the match went of Serbian talent, but born in Germany: Lazar Samardzic.

Yesterday it was a real masterclass of the midfielder born in 2002. From the beginning until the end of the game, no one was ever able to stop him and after only one minute and fifty seconds he had signed the advantage for the team of Andrea Subtil. A truly unstoppable and elusive shot from a winger / half forward for all his opponents. One of those plays that certainly makes you think and also gives a point on his strength on the pitch. Not only the goal, but also the assist and many other good plays. Let’s go analyze them.

Notable plays — The free-kick, with a lot of scheme together with Sandi Lovric is a real gem on the lot. Three feints that disoriented the opposing defense and immediately after a spectacular ball to be put into the net only by Nehuen Perez. One of those plays that remains in the annals without a shadow of a doubt. To date, Lazar is the player who has scored the most goals from outside the area and together with him we find people of the caliber of Messi and Grizmann. A footballer who is ready for the biggest stages. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Udinese-Cremonese report cards << See also United States, something is moving on weapons: bipartisan agreement in the Senate for a new law

