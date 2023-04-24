Udinese-Cremonese / Here is the perfect match seen from the stadium: VIDEO

Udinese takes some weight off thanks to the great victory gained the other day against Cremonese. The video of the match

Udinese returns to victory after a lot of suffering and can’t help but be happy with the excellent performance put on the scoresheet against Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. A test that makes you think and not a little about Andrea Sottil’s team. At the end of the match there are also many remorse for a season not always played to the fullest which could have brought a few more successes