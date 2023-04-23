Udinese-Cremonese / Marino speaks: “The dream of Europe hasn’t faded yet”

The director of the technical area had his say on this afternoon’s championship match against Cremonese. Here are his words

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino made the point before the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. Surely the team wants to go back to playing great football and take a better place in the standings. Today’s is a real test of the truth that you absolutely can’t go wrong. Victory is a must in front of your own audience and above all with a Dacia Arena that will be packed with fans. Let’s not get lost in small talk and let’s go immediately read all the statements made by Pierpaolo Marino a few minutes ago.

“The dream of Europe has not faded yetuntil arithmetic gives us the final sentence we will always have to try”. keep the goals high in order to also keep the team’s concentration high. His interview is not over, since he also had his say on the retirement that everyone predicted until a few days ago. Marino’s thoughts on retirement which had been planned before Roma and which then turned into nothing.

The withdrawal was planned — “Withdraw? We didn’twhoever predicted it was left with the classic match in hand”. The director then added that this decision is entirely up to the management. Only the club knows very well when there is a need for a regrouping of the group and when, instead, it can still be more harmful. The former Napoli has always kept us reminded that often, however, this technique has borne fruit using the example of last January’s match against Sampdoria. Quickly changing the subject, but remaining connected to the match. Don’t lose all the decisions of the two technicians. Here are the official formations of Udinese and Cremonese << See also Bank of England raises rates to 1% and expects inflation to peak at 10%

April 23 – 2.34 pm

