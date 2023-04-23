Udinese-Cremonese / Official formations: Success starter, Beto on the bench

Udinese is preparing for this afternoon’s championship match. Don’t miss the choices of the two technicians and all the official formations

Udinese must win again and in an hour a match will begin which can be defined as a very tempting opportunity. Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese is indeed a team in recovery, but far from unbeatable. Today the bianconeri know very well that they have no other result than victory. Precisely for this reason that mister Andrea Sottil relies on the best starting eleven possible (excluding long-term debilitated players such as the Spanish Gerard Deulofeu and the Cameroonian Enzo Ebosse). Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see the choices of the two technicians. Here you are official formations of Udinese and Cremonese.

The choices of the two technicians

Also today there is surprisein choices of the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil. Although the Juventus center forward has trained with the group in the last two days, he won’t be able to start from the first minute and will probably have to settle for a job only in the second half. Another first striker possibility for Isaac Success who has yet to find the first goal of his championship. Above all, today the Nigerian will have the chance to redeem himself after last Sunday’s bad match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Behind him always Roberto Pereyra also in this case we are talking about a player who has to get up since last week was his worst game since he returned to Udine. The Cremonese, on the other hand, adopts an unscrupulous attitude that suggests a formation quite devoted to attack. Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected on the match. Don’t miss Mr. Sottil’s words <<