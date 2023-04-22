Udinese-Cremonese | Sottil relaunches: “We want to close on the left side”

The Bianconeri coach charges up his lads before tomorrow afternoon’s match against Davide Ballardini’s Lombards

The Juventus coach motivates the team to end the season in the best possible way. For this reason, at the press conference, Subtle he relaunched the minimum goal for which the Friulians must fight. Here are the words of the Udinese coach in the classic appointment on the eve.

“The team wants to win again and make an important championship final to close this extraordinary journey made up to now. We know very well that we could have done better in the last three games, but this is football. We worked hard and well prepared for the race. Tomorrow’s match is difficult, it’s wrong to think otherwise. The boys and I know it very well. Cremonese have won their last two games and aim for salvation. That said, we also know we have the quality to put Cremonese in difficulty“.

The grays have changed. How do you see Ballardini’s team?

“Since Ballardini arrived, he has a well-defined, compact identity and knows how to play an excellent defensive phase. He also knows how to start again, with Dessers, Okereke, Ciofani and Bonaiuti with a very complete attack department, with a great push from the fifth. They have good qualitieslike all teams. I expect one very tactical game, we will have to be clear-headed, intelligent and patient, aware that the match will be long, and we will have to be consistent throughout, both in possession and in non-possession. As we see on all championship days, there are no small teams, this is football.”

Subtle’s words — See also Đina Džinović messages with her boyfriend and comments on Twitter | Entertainment What are the goals for the season finale?

“This team has always been from left side of the chart, for almost the entire championship and therefore the goal is that. We have to go back to finishing in crescendo and play with more audacity. In the last period, this team has been having a very bad championship and, as a manager, I feel like saying the opposite at this point of the season. We are aware that a few more games could have been won, but these speeches are all relative in this sport. We have to go back to make a performance from Udineselike the one with Milan, Empoli or Atalanta, with continuity throughout the game and in all phases of the game”

